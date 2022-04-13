Sen. Van Burtenshaw is a legislator for District 35.
1. What legislation are you most proud of passing this session and why?
From the largest tax relief in Idaho history (H.B.436) to protecting the unborn (S.B.1309) and Ensuring Election Integrity (S.B. 1274), we passed significant legislation this session. If forced to choose just one, I am most proud of the work we did for water infrastructure (H.B 769). Due to their complexity, water issues are often overlooked but without foresight and planning on water infrastructure Idaho’s agriculture will suffer. This legislation will ensure that Idaho’s farmers and ranchers can keep feeding the world.
2. What legislation are you most disappointed that failed to pass this session and why?
With a critical shortage of large animal veterinarians in rural Idaho, I was incredibly disappointed that we couldn’t get the “Rural Veterinary Repayment Program” across the finish line. As Chairman of the Senate Agriculture Affairs Committee I strongly supported this legislation and look forward to supporting it next session.
3. What will you be working on in the interim for the session next year?
Whether we like it or not, our state is growing. This rapid growth brings a number of issues that lawmakers need to be prepared to address. Among these include, ballooning property taxes. Idahoans are feeling the burden of these taxes and we are overdue for a solution. The answers are there, we just need to come together and solve this.