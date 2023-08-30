If you’ve traveled out of state this summer, you probably passed one of the 19 watercraft inspection sites near our borders. This program helps prevent the spread of the costly and difficult-to-destroy zebra and quagga mussels. With a million-plus inspections completed since the program’s start, Idaho has prevented over 400 boats from spreading mussels into our waterways.
It may seem like a small impact until you consider the financial cost if we fail to stop a mussel invasion. Mussels threaten Idaho’s agriculture, recreation, hydropower and overall economy. In 2012, the Idaho Department of Agriculture estimated that failing to stop a mussel invasion would cost the state $94.4 million/year ($179 million in 2023 dollars).
At the time of the 2012 analysis, insufficient data existed to estimate the financial harm to Idaho’s irrigation systems. But next door in Montana, a recent report suggested a price tag of $61 million for the agricultural community if mussels made their way into the state’s irrigation systems. Idaho can’t afford to let these invasive species gain a toehold in our great state.
Every year, other areas of the country dealing with infestations bear a heavy financial burden. In the Great Lakes region, the power industry alone spent over $3.1 billion in six years to deal with the invasion. Separately, the surrounding communities took an economic hit of over $5 billion. Annually, California spends $500 million per year on mussel management in its waterways.
Idaho led the way in the Pacific Northwest when it developed a proactive plan to prevent these invasive species from crossing our borders. In addition to our in-state efforts, we coordinate with neighboring states to block these aquatic hitchhikers from ruining our rivers, lakes and streams. In Idaho, we also monitor and control for other invasive species that represent a risk to our communities.
From Japanese beetles to Mormon crickets, ISDA does the hard work to help protect our communities and industries from the destruction that comes with these unwanted pests. Our rangelands also need protection from noxious weeds that can choke out the natural plants that sustain Idaho wildlife and livestock. In our forests, we guard against pests and pathogens that can weaken our trees, which increases the risk of wildfires.
Our continued support and investment in these programs represent the action we want to see from our state government. We must protect our resources to ensure a healthy Idaho now and into the future. Our state’s future and long-term economic success depends on taking these threats seriously and responding accordingly.
Sen. Van Burtenshaw represents District 31 (Clark, Fremont, Jefferson and Lemhi counties) in the Idaho Senate. He also serves as chair of the Resources & Environment Committee.
