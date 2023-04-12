For the first time in 40 years, an incumbent mayor lost reelection in Chicago. The reason? Skyrocketing crime. In a recent poll, over 60% of residents stated that they did not feel safe in their own city. Violent crime in Chicago went up 40% during the last four years, and homicides reached a 25-year high. Chicago isn’t the only big city with issues.

In neighboring Oregon, Portland saw a spike in crime with shootings in the city tripling and homicides increasing from 36 in 2019 to 97 in 2022. Even the number of stolen vehicles almost doubled from 6,500 in 2019 to more than 11,000 in 2022. In that same year, voter confidence that the city was headed in the right direction dropped to 11%, a shocking decrease from 36% in 2020 and 76% in 2000.

