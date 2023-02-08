Supporting Idaho servicemen and women during their transition from military service back to civilian life is a meaningful way to help launch these dedicated men and women into the next phase of their lives to Idaho’s great benefit. I have been a longtime advocate for more seamlessly connecting military servicemembers with Idaho employers. The recently enacted Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) takes a big step in achieving this goal by permanently authorizing the SkillBridge program, which offers servicemembers in their initial stages of separation from the military the opportunity to gain experience in a career field of their interest. In Idaho, where the issue of workforce retention and recruitment has been a topic for years, SkillBridge also gives employers an opportunity to recruit from a gifted and committed pool of our citizenry.

SkillBridge connects servicemembers with industry partners through real-world job experience during their last 180 days of service. As described on the SkillBridge website (skillbridge.osd.mil), “SkillBridge matches civilian opportunities to your job training and work experience at the end of your military duty.” And the SkillBridge program enables employers to “tap into the expertise” of former servicemembers.

