Opinion: Local elected officials know, understand local issues

Government works best closest to the people. Local elected leaders manage the day-to-day business of our communities. They know their friends and neighbors. They see solutions that don’t always reveal themselves at the state or federal level. A commitment to local control in our schools, cities, and counties makes Idaho a great state.
As a state representative, the question of local control often arises. It’s an important debate, and I know it matters to the people we represent in the Idaho Legislature. Sen. Van Burtenshaw and I recently participated in one of those discussions with other state and local leaders.
City officials from Island Park, St. Anthony, and Ashton hosted a joint meeting that included Gov. Brad Little, the Idaho Department of Transportation (ITD), law enforcement, residents, county commissioners, Sen. Burtenshaw, and myself. We met to discuss the proposed update to Highway 20 through these communities. ITD produced over 30 proposals for the route update and leaned towards the option that extended a four-lane highway from north of St. Anthony to the Montana-state line. While a four-lane road may move the traffic faster and safer through these communities, it may also cripple the local business and recreation access. The meeting proved valuable for everyone who participated because it helped us better understand the realities on the ground in Fremont County.
Local mayors proposed ideas that didn’t appear in ITD’s preferred option that accommodated local businesses and the safety of travelers passing through this unique area. Concern about large overpasses and wildlife crossing four lanes of traffic raised other solutions from local leaders. Why not a hybrid approach? Build a four-lane highway with wildlife underpasses in less populated areas. Then, support community and recreational access with a roadway that includes an extended passing lane.
Another issue involved speed limits. ITD prefers to keep speed limits high, a reasonable position given its priorities as an agency. But we shouldn’t ignore the preferences of our communities. Most locals in attendance agreed: lower the speed limit to save lives and animals. We want state agencies to study issues and make recommendations. However, those final decisions should consider the research AND the direction local officials offer. Doing the best thing doesn’t require that we ignore common sense and local preferences. This meeting reinforced why we need strong working relationships between state, regional, and local leaders. The people who participated in that discussion know Fremont County and understand its needs.
Local input can and must be considered when making tough decisions, particularly when it requires a significant investment of dollars and time. Our local leaders have facts that might not appear in a study and can help us make decisions with fewer regrets in the years to come. In this situation, it’s tough to change a road once it’s built.
I encourage all Idahoans to participate in their communities and to share their opinions. When we do so, let’s keep open minds, treat each other with civility, and recognize we may discover even better ideas than our own. That’s how we keep improving Idaho for future generations. I saw this openness and respect play out in the Highway 20 meeting. By supporting local control as a guiding principle, we can build strong communities we’re proud to call home.
Candidate in District 31 for a third term in the House of Representatives. Committees include Revenue and Taxation, Business (Vice Chair), State Affairs, Energy and Technology, Your Health Idaho, Idaho High-Risk Pool, and the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee. He has been in insurance since 1986 and real estate development
