Government works best closest to the people. Local elected leaders manage the day-to-day business of our communities. They know their friends and neighbors. They see solutions that don’t always reveal themselves at the state or federal level. A commitment to local control in our schools, cities, and counties makes Idaho a great state.

Opinion: Local elected officials know, understand local issues

Rep. Rod Furniss

As a state representative, the question of local control often arises. It’s an important debate, and I know it matters to the people we represent in the Idaho Legislature. Sen. Van Burtenshaw and I recently participated in one of those discussions with other state and local leaders.

Candidate in District 31 for a third term in the House of Representatives. Committees include Revenue and Taxation, Business (Vice Chair), State Affairs, Energy and Technology, Your Health Idaho, Idaho High-Risk Pool, and the Economic Outlook and Revenue Assessment Committee. He has been in insurance since 1986 and real estate development

