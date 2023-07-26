At nearly every meeting I attend involving Idaho’s plans for future infrastructure and growth, I hear local and state officials mention project delays tied to the National Environmental Policy Act. NEPA increases the cost of Idaho projects to the tune of millions and probably hundreds of millions of dollars over time. NEPA requires all federal agencies to evaluate the potential environmental effects of proposed projects on our natural environment.
I’m not a NEPA expert, but the consequences of this program are evident to every Idahoan. According to the American Consumer Institute, we spend $229.4 billion administering this program, a cost borne mostly by the states. What do we get for this cost that is primarily bureaucracy in action? The answer is more delays and costly price hikes while we wait for the completion of the NEPA review.
The United States Government Accountability Office said: “Some of the qualitative benefits of NEPA include its role in encouraging public participation and in discovering and addressing project design problems that could be more costly in the long run. Complicating the determination of costs and benefits, agency activities under NEPA are hard to separate from other required environmental analyses under federal laws.”
It seems that even the GAO struggles to find a clear cost-benefit argument for the NEPA process.
In addition to NEPA, states must also navigate conflicting laws and rules under the Endangered Species Act and the Clean Water Act, executive orders, agency guidance, and state and local laws. Taken all together, environmental analysis can stretch into years of work with no clear finish line. With every delay, project costs can increase, and communities miss out on the benefits of improved infrastructure.
Since NEPA only imposes procedural requirements on federal agencies and not an actual requirement to protect the environment, much of this work is subjective and politicized. States generate and submit reports to the federal government about individual projects. On average, a report for a small project can cost a state $4.2 million.
Currently, a NEPA review has no time limit, meaning the process can drag on for months if not years. A typical NEPA review can take upwards of 70 months to complete. While regulators intended for NEPA to reduce litigation, Idaho engineers involved in providing information for these reviews report that litigation continues, often from third-party environmental groups. While I don’t believe NEPA was intended to become a weapon, environmental activists have turned it into one and filed at least 4,000 federal lawsuits alleging violations, which delays the review process and project implementation.
Environmental groups have successfully stopped or slowed many projects that need to be completed with the goal of improving safety for Idahoans. Idaho jobs and taxpayers pay the ultimate consequence of NEPA. Legislation is long overdue for reform. In the prior Congress, The BUILDER Act represented an opportunity to improve the process while still protecting our environment. Unfortunately, the Biden administration scrapped the work and continues to miss opportunities to improve efficiency and reduce regulation.
Idaho will continue to pay the price for project delays without serious reform. I encourage our federal delegation to include NEPA reform as part of the appropriation negotiations. It represents a way to cut costs and save taxpayer money. I know that something like NEPA may seem far removed from our everyday lives, but I encourage you to contact our congressmen and senators and express your support for NEPA reform. It will produce positive results for our state and nation.
Rep. Rod Furniss represents District 31 (Jefferson, Fremont, Butte and Lemhi counties) in the Idaho House. He also serves as vice chair of the Environment, Energy, and Technology Committee.
