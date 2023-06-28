Why do people flock to Idaho? Possible answers include our favorable tax rate (5.8% flat for both personal and business) or the hometown feel of our communities. Other families come here for a quality education in our public schools and low crime rates. But across the board, a big draw remains our public lands and open spaces. Wherever you live in the state, you’re close to a fishing stream, a great hiking spot or a scenic drive.
I’ve spent my entire adult life working with groups invested in the health and accessibility of our public lands. These groups include the Idaho Cattle Association, Idaho Rangeland Resource Commission, Farm Bureau, Bureau of Land Management Resource Advisory Council and our local range managers. We’ve partnered many times to preserve and expand the multiple-use concept on public lands. Maintaining public access to these lands is vital to the future existence of our open spaces.
But this need hasn’t stopped far-off D.C. officials from suggesting an unsustainable approach to public lands management. A proposed rule by the Department of Interior could undermine the multiple-use doctrine found in the original Taylor Grazing Act of 1934. Under this new rule, the Bureau of Land Management would follow different standards for managing public lands and introduce conservation as an approved “use.”
While there’s nothing wrong with using the latest science or conservation, this rule change provides a pathway for limiting the public’s access to its land. Our resources must be managed to remain sustainable and protected. Forests must be thinned, which includes logging. Rangeland must be grazed to reduce the fire fuel load and carbon overload caused by wildfire. In addition, ranchers provide habitat for wildlife.
Your District 31 legislative delegation works closely with our constituents to reduce the potential risk and cost of wildfire in our four-county region. A recent meeting with pastoralists from the University of Idaho and other interested parties determined that wildlife prefers managed areas where livestock have grazed versus overgrown unmanaged preserves. Under this proposed rule, many of these practical management practices would be at risk.
The state of Idaho manages 2.4 million acres of endowment land, 96% of which is accessible to the public on foot, by motor vehicle, or via watercraft for hunting, fishing or other types of recreation. Beyond these public lands, many state parks are scattered from border to border. The BLM oversees 22% (12 million acres) of Idaho. Another 40% of the state (20.4 million acres) falls under the U.S. Forest Service’s oversight. That’s a whopping 62% of Idaho’s land mass under federal management.
We need to pay attention and speak up when we see changes happening in federal land management. If Idaho’s public lands matter to you, we encourage you to voice your opinion during the comment period, which closes on June 20. Comments can be submitted at https://www.regulations.gov/commenton/BLM-2023-0001-0001.
Rep. Jerald Raymond represents District 31, which includes Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Lemhi counties. He owns and operates a livestock enterprise in Jefferson County.
