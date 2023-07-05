Why can’t Idaho protect kids in the simplest of circumstances–by not giving them access to sketchy, even pornographic materials in public libraries and schools? Our legislature adjourned failing to override Governor Little’s veto of HB314, which would have prevented libraries from providing easily accessible obscene/pornographic materials to children. Our local state representatives Furniss and Raymond voted against H314 multiple times.

While parents are responsible for their children and the books they choose, what happens when the child next to yours on the bus or classroom has “Gender Queer” open for all to see. How does this pornography affect this classmate’s developing brain, and interactions with fellow students?

