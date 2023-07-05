Why can’t Idaho protect kids in the simplest of circumstances–by not giving them access to sketchy, even pornographic materials in public libraries and schools? Our legislature adjourned failing to override Governor Little’s veto of HB314, which would have prevented libraries from providing easily accessible obscene/pornographic materials to children. Our local state representatives Furniss and Raymond voted against H314 multiple times.
While parents are responsible for their children and the books they choose, what happens when the child next to yours on the bus or classroom has “Gender Queer” open for all to see. How does this pornography affect this classmate’s developing brain, and interactions with fellow students?
We have laws protecting children from alcohol, tobacco, tanning, tattooing, and R-rated movies. Should libraries be immune? While many librarians conscientiously serve our children with great books and activities, and uphold community standards to protect our youth, easy access to pornographic materials have been exposed in legislative committee hearings and school board meetings.
We’re not talking about books on reproduction or The Bible, but books that don’t meet the criteria cited in Miller v. California. The Supreme Court established this standard for harmful materials:
whether the average person applying contemporary community standards would find the work, taken as a whole, appeals to the prurient interest;
whether the work depicts or describes, in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct specifically defined by the applicable state law; and
whether the work, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political or scientific value.
Books such as “Gender Queer” or “It’s Perfectly Normal” depict sex acts in drawings. Older children’s chapter books (“All Boys Aren’t Blue”) have passages that are arguably obscene and lacking “value.”
Additionally, Pride/Drag events are scheduled in Rexburg, Pocatello and Idaho Falls this summer. Adults are caught preying on students in some of our schools. Child sex predators ARE here in Idaho; their goal is to normalize sex with our minor children. What can be done?
John Adams remarked, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.” Religion and morality are the foundation of our Constitutional republic and society, which are breaking down as good people do not speak up for righteous principles.
Yes, we are busy doing good things. But we are experiencing a seemingly sudden downward spiral of our community standards and a marked change in our Christian moral culture.
WHAT CAN WE DO ABOUT THIS?
Our children are under attack; we must engage in this spiritual battle–for that is exactly what it is. Strengthen your family’s spiritual moorings. Attend school board meetings; run for the school board; check into your children’s curriculum; support good candidates for office; serve on the library board; check out your legislators’ voting records.
Use your skills to make a positive difference in your community. Evil succeeds when good people do nothing. The time is now to stand against evil and fight for our children and their future.
Karey Hanks
Former State Representative Legislative District 35
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.