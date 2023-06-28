Foreign nations love America. They love it so much that the Department of Agriculture reports a modern-day land grab with nearly 200,000 acres of U.S. farmland owned and controlled by Chinese entities. Valued at $2 billion, the Chinese investments alone should have us all concerned. We know how tightly the Chinese Communist Party leadership controls money leaving China. Supporting these land purchases suggests party leaders see a national interest in owning American farmland.

Stephanie Mickelsen

Foreign ownership in U.S. agriculture by countries with unclear motives creates a national security issue. It represents a threat to our supply chain, food systems, water supply and military operations. Because of the need for space, multiple military installations sit next to agricultural communities. We’ve got an example in our backyard with Mountain Home Air Force Base in rural Elmore County.

Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen represents District 32 (Bonneville County) in the Idaho House.

