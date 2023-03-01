As a new state representative for District 32, finding a solution to our workforce shortage sits at the top of my to-do list. Earlier this year, Gov. Little proposed a pathway for Idaho students to pursue skills and certifications needed for in-demand careers from Idaho employers. Last week, the Idaho House voted to update the Launch program to help address this issue.

Stephanie Mickelsen

Stephanie Mickelsen

Students can still choose a university or community college through Launch. But these changes increase education opportunities by offering students access to technical training, a freedom not available in the original Launch program. I’m committed to helping Idaho’s students find a path to success beyond high school. It’s why I’m proud to support House Bill 24.

Stephanie Mickelsen represents District 32.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.