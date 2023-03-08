House Bill 205 and similar proposals in the Idaho Legislature this year would restrict the use of absentee ballots in our state. Currently, the law allows eligible citizens to vote by absentee ballot with no cause. It’s been that way for over 50 years.
Why would we change that? Some want to increase the burden on Idaho voters in the name of election security. It’s a misguided proposal. Fortunately, Idaho’s elections are safe and secure, with no widespread voter fraud. The bill is proposing a solution to a problem that doesn’t exist in our state. We’ve all watched with horror as other states struggle to count their ballots weeks after the election. But that’s not an issue in Idaho.
Under this legislation, voters must justify why they need an absentee ballot. It’s an absurd violation of any liberty-loving American. This is simply government overreach. Don’t be mistaken. We welcome and celebrate opportunities to make elections more secure. We support voter ID laws, paper ballots, hand-counting ballot audits, and only allowing those who can prove residency and citizenship to vote. Phil McGrane, our secretary of state, said, “I don’t believe the security of our elections and accessibility need to be in conflict with one another.”
Idaho law already says a voter who supplies any information knowing it to be false is guilty of perjury. It’s punishable by imprisonment and a fine of up to $50,000. Imagine charging folks with a crime because they requested a ballot while they’re out of state visiting the grandkids. This new legislation changes easy-to-understand rules and makes voters choose one of the vaguely worded reasons for requesting a ballot that they hope fits their situation.
If election security isn’t the motivation for this type of legislation, then we wonder why do some want to handcuff our election systems? It’s simple. When fewer people vote, radical ideas and minority viewpoints win. The accessibility and security of elections are off-limits for campaign strategies and political maneuvering. One person. One vote. Any attempts to tip the scales should be rejected. For the voice of Idaho to receive fair and accurate representation, Idaho’s citizens must vote. The answer is to make the democratic process safe and secure, but not more confusing.
Voting is a right and privilege that we shouldn’t take lightly. Blood has been spilled from Bunker Hill to the beaches of Normandy to ensure this precious right is protected. Wise citizens have exercised this right for centuries. As leaders, we owe it to the citizens of this great state to not obstruct their ability to cast their votes and follow the law.
Rep. Jerald Raymond, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Josh Wheeler, Rep. Britt Raybould, Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson.
Rep. Jerald Raymond, Rep. Rod Furniss, Rep. Josh Wheeler, Rep. Britt Raybould, Sen. Dave Lent and Rep. Marco Erickson.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.