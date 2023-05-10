There has been increased concern in Idaho and across the country regarding Chinese companies’ purchases of U.S. farmland. Idaho agricultural land is a precious resource that should be protected from foreign adversaries. I recently co-sponsored legislation that would prevent foreign adversaries’ purchases or investment in U.S. farmland.

There are no federal restrictions on the amount of private American agricultural land that can be owned by foreign entities. However, since 1978, federal law has required foreign persons or entities to disclose foreign investment and ownership of U.S. agricultural land to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). According to a 2021 report from the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA), Chinese investors own 192,000 acres of farmland (cropland, pasture, forests or other agricultural lands) in the U.S. The same report indicates Iranian investors own more than 2,300 acres of agricultural lands in the U.S., while Russian investors own less than 100 acres.

