The age old saying goes “If you ate today thank a farmer”. We have an opportunity to thank our farmers in Idaho and help provide them with what they need. SJM101 is an answer to the pleas of those in agriculture who are becoming casualties at the hand of Biden’s failed immigration policies.

The Joint Memorial States; “The Federal government has failed to meet its responsibility to secure our Nation…and has failed to provide a guest worker Visa program that can meet the labor demands of domestic business… This Memorial expresses the desire of Idaho citizens and businesses that the Federal immigration system be modernized to secure the border, to provide for a legal workforce of guest workers, and asks that Idaho’s delegation become National leaders on this topic.”

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.