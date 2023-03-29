This year, I am again co-sponsoring a balanced budget amendment to the Constitution. As I re-read the bill prior to its reintroduction, I was reminded of the common phrase, “it goes without saying.” One would think this commonsense bill was unnecessary, or in other words, “it should go without legislating.” Unfortunately, it seems the federal government needs reminding to do what should be done and pass a balanced budget.

The Biden Administration’s economic policies of the last two years have made life unaffordable for many Idaho families. Unrestrained federal spending has led to the highest inflation in 40 years, leaving Idaho families to deal with grocery, gas and electricity prices that have soared since Joe Biden took office. As interest rates rise to slow the multi-decade-high inflation unleashed by the Biden Administration, the cost in dollars of servicing that debt will also rise. Having to spend more money to pay for past borrowing means we will have fewer resources to preserve our national defense, maintain our social safety net and invest in future economic growth.

