Laramie and I thoroughly enjoy visiting with friends and neighbors this time of year. Most of the time, for us, that is following a musical performance or community event. The question I find myself routinely asking others is, “How many of your kids are showing up for the holidays?” We get to see four of our six this Christmas.
More and more, those conversations have left me thinking about showing up. This is a season where that becomes our focus.
I remember three ways our family has seen the importance of showing up in past Christmases. One year, as a young married couple living in a small trailer in Provo, some generous neighbors unexpectedly gifted us a small, artificial tree, complete with presents. That tree is not the only tree Laramie still decorates with, but it has followed us through the years as a reminder of generosity and service.
When Laramie and I were fresh out of school and living back in Ammon, we showed up for one another by hand-crafting little chalkboard easels for our three oldest girls. They enjoyed them for many years. By no means did they come with award-winning craftsmanship. But sometimes showing up means stretching beyond your comfort zone and working together to build something you couldn’t do alone.
And a final story, I remember when my four daughters showed up with me at Bingham Memorial Hospital on one Christmas Eve. We went to say hi to their mother working a shift as a physician that snowy night. The girls ate far too many cookies from the doctor’s lounge. They were fascinated anew at their mother’s work and promptly fell asleep as I drove them back home on a freshly plowed I-15.
The people of our community are incredible at showing up year-round. They show up to serve as first responders. They show up as members of our military. They show up in our hospitals, clinics and small businesses. They show up at church, at school and throughout our towns. And most importantly, the people of Idaho show up in their homes for their kids, loved ones and each other.
The more holidays I celebrate, the more I value showing up with my family. Being surrounded by my kids and hearing their trials, triumphs and hopes for the coming year constitutes a true celebration. I appreciate this reminder because many families cannot gather together, often separated by work demands or dedication to military, church and community duties.
I am grateful to the public servants who show up to guard our liberties and keep Idaho strong for families. This year, I am more aware than ever of the small, vital part I have been entrusted to play in the long-term health of our great state. I am humbled, grateful and excited to have received that trust. I want Idaho to remain a place where my kids always know they can come home for Christmas, and Idahoans will continue to show up in all the best ways. May the celebration of the season and the love of your families be full of love and showing up for each other. Merry Christmas and happy New Year from my family to yours.
Rep. Josh Wheeler represents District 35, including Teton, Bonneville, Bannock, Caribou and Bear Lake counties.
