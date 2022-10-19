September and October can be a great time in Eastern Idaho, except maybe for those who have allergies. Perhaps the most notable event was potato harvest (“spud harvest”). But “spud vacation” from school has since expired, fading into the dim light to the west. Unfortunately, technology has eliminated most kids from the spud fields, but the memories of spud harvest are embedded deep in my soul!

Now huge combines ramble down rows, their monster blowers spewing dirt, vines, and weeds out the back. Few if any people stand anywhere near the combine, tossing vines, rocks, and clods to the ground below.

