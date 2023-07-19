In May, the IRS released a report on the feasibility of the IRS preparing and filing tax returns. The Democrat-passed, and misnamed, Inflation Reduction Act gave the IRS $15 million to have an “independent third-party” tell Congress whether the IRS should create its own tax preparation software, called a “direct file” program. The IRS hired a Washington, D.C., think tank called New America, labeled a “left leaning” group by the Washington Post, to help write the 106-page report, which adds up to $141,000 a page. Considering the consultant, the report’s conclusion was no surprise: spend billions so the IRS can offer tax preparation software that companies with decades of experience already provide for free.

Before even giving Congress a moment to review the report, the IRS went ahead with an unauthorized multi-billion dollar venture into the tax preparation business. New America stated it was paid nothing to create the report. Instead, the $15 million appropriated by Congress to write the report was diverted--in violation of Congress’s explicit instructions--to build tax preparation software. This is a classic example of government waste and unaccountable bureaucratic overreach.

