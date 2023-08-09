The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has infiltrated America through an app: TikTok. Under the façade of a simple video-sharing platform, TikTok poses one of the greatest long-term threats to the health, safety, and privacy of millions of Americans.

TikTok attracts more than 150 million American users — nearly 45 percent of the U.S. population — and most notably, children as young as 13 years old. Like other social media platforms, users of all ages willingly relinquish their sensitive information—such as search histories, locations, messages, photos, videos, and more. TikTok is different because its parent company, ByteDance, is based in China, and the Chinese government could seize and exploit U.S. users’ data at any time. Numerous whistleblowers have confirmed CCP officials have access to this information, and it is readily available for blackmail or espionage. With control of the app and its sophisticated algorithm, the CCP can target and harass American users in its quest for intelligence, as well as to promote dangerous government propaganda or spread harmful ideas. It is no wonder three in five Americans believe TikTok poses a national security threat.

