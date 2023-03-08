International trade is responsible for more than a quarter of U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and supports more than 40 million American jobs. The world wants America’s products and services—whether it is Idaho’s high-quality potatoes and dairy products or cutting-edge memory chips. In Idaho, trade-related employment grew three times faster than total employment from 1992 to 2018. As Ranking Member of the Senate Finance Committee, I will continue to press the Biden Administration to open foreign markets to Idaho’s workers, farmers and businesses through:

Smart Trade Policies: Countries that agreed to free trade agreements (FTA) with the United States purchased nearly 14 times more goods and services than non-FTA partners. Our success extends not only to our farmers—the world’s most productive—but to manufacturers as well. In 2019, the 20 countries that have free trade agreements with us purchased $661 billion of U.S. manufactured goods, or about $50,000 per worker. History has proven the great value of market access. From 1950 through at least the first 16 years of this century, trade expansion proved to increase U.S. GDP by $2.1 trillion or more than $18,000 per household. We can maximize growth and opportunities for Idahoans by increasing the ability to reach overseas customers.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.