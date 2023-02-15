The Idaho Launch bill (H24) passed the House on Monday, February 6th. Two hours of debate concluded with the narrow passage of this bill (36-34), and another defeat for Constitutional principle and the Idaho taxpayer. The biggest take-away will be the establishment of yet another new government program that will continue to increase in cost, as virtually all government programs do. This is Governor Little's bill, which will benefit his corporate cronies (Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry, or IACI) by reducing training costs for Idaho Big Business; costs which businesses and corporations should be paying–NOT the Idaho taxpayer. Our District 31 representatives Raymond and Furniss (absent but paired) voted FOR this disaster.

But how will it benefit our graduating students? Those choosing to attend out-of-state college or other training are not allowed to apply. Students who apply and receive this $8,500 will have strings attached (which they should), including payback for non-completion, and limitations to enrollment for “in-demand” career paths, as determined by the Workforce Development Council. Essential vs. non-essential? Choosing winners and losers? Unfortunately, yes.

