Senate Joint Resolution 102 is the voice of the Idaho House and Senate representatives of the people of this State. They are asking you, the people, who are the voice of government, to strengthen that voice in the balance of power with the Executive and Judicial branches of government.

The Covid-19 epidemic stampede, I believe, woke up the Legislative branch of government, your voice, to a weakness in the balance of power with the other two branches of government.

