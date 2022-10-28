Senate Joint Resolution 102 is the voice of the Idaho House and Senate representatives of the people of this State. They are asking you, the people, who are the voice of government, to strengthen that voice in the balance of power with the Executive and Judicial branches of government.
The Covid-19 epidemic stampede, I believe, woke up the Legislative branch of government, your voice, to a weakness in the balance of power with the other two branches of government.
This Amendment SJR102 strengthens your voice through the Legislators you elected to be your voice, so they can fulfill their responsibilities.
The Executive branch, the Governor is only to execute the laws of the people, your legislators. With the explosive growth of executive agencies, who make the rules of how to execute those laws, a balance of power has become an imbalance. With over 260 agencies and departments in the Governors jurisdiction, they execute a tremendous power on how your tax dollars are spent and what rules they decide to operate under. The Governor submits a budget for those agencies that use your tax dollars to execute their responsibilities. The Legislature, your voice, has to approve those budgets.
The rub is, the lobbyists are on his (or her) side with access to his or her office most of 365 days in a year. The Legislature is only in session three months of the year. That is too much power in one person’s hands. Harder for special interests to work on the state wide legislators.
One of the specious arguments against the Amendment is that it could result in a full time, year round Legislature. I am here to tell you after 32 sessions of that Legislature, that you could not find 10 people who serve in that body of 105 that would want to be in session, in Boise, year round. That is not Idaho, we are a citizen legislature. This supposition is just a scare tactic that some powers that be want to alarm the voting public about. Won’t happen!
Those people who sacrifice family time, jobs and financial stress to serve you do not want, or could they serve you if they did not come home and learn about the local concerns.
As you look at SJR 102 you need to be aware that this Amendment has been presented to you with myriad restraints written into it. Number 1, 60% of the House of Representatives and 60% of the Senate of both political parties have to agree on the need to call themselves into a special session away from family, jobs and commitments because they see the necessity. That is: 60% of 70 House members, both parties, and 60% of 35 people in the Senate, who have to agree on the need of special circumstances that would call for legislative consultation in your behalf.
Frustration of the Legislature when they were finally called into a special session this year by the Governor, after expressing concerns to him, was that he dictated they could only consider one issue that he decided on and not some other concerns they felt needed to be dealt with, such as property taxes and the surplus tax dollars accumulated.
This Amendment puts the nature of the circumstances needing attention by the Legislature to be spelled out for the people to see and be able to comment to their legislators for their direction. That has to be agreed to by the 60% of the House and Senate. A formidable task at best.
Please Vote Yes on SJR 102 and put the balance of power back with the people, your Legislators.
To say that there are no limitations on how often they could call themselves into special session is to not understand that their greatest hope is that very few of those special circumstances would arise needing this call for your protection.
To make the suggestion that the Legislature would try to pass something that had not been properly vetted and could result in unintended consequences for Idaho business and citizens is subterfuge. These citizens, who serve you and deal with as many or more than 300 pieces of legislation in the three months of regular session, could not give proper study to one or two issues in a special session is again, a smoke screen to falsely confuse the voters.
Believe me there are powers that be that would negate the peoples voice for their own gain and legislators must be aware and deal with special interests who would use government for their gain. It is incumbent upon your legislators to guard your rights and privileges under the State of Idaho Constitution and the Federal Constitution.
The added language in SJR 102 to enable the Legislature to represent the people needs to be there for your protection. Idaho needs to join the other 38 States who have this Legislative power, the voice of the people. We are one of 12 States who do not. Please Vote Yes on SJR 102. Let your voices be heard.
