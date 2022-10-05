In August, consumer prices rose 8.3 percent relative to a year earlier, rising higher and faster than economists predicted and more than double the historic long-run average of 3.3 percent. The Biden Administration’s inflationary policies have led to an average consumer price inflation rate of 6.1 percent during his term in office, more than triple the inflation average over the four years prior to Biden taking office, and far above the 1.4 percent he inherited in January 2021. Overall prices have risen 13.2 percent since the President took office.

On the day the disappointing August inflation data were released, President Biden held an event at the White House to celebrate the misnamed “Inflation Reduction Act,” which the nonpartisan Penn Wharton Budget Model says will, if anything, raise inflation in the first few years of enactment. The inflation news caused the stock market to tumble by 1,200 points, the index’s worst day since June 2020.

