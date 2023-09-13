As Congress returns to session, I look forward to continuing efforts on behalf of Idahoans. Prior to adjourning for the August state work period, we made considerable progress on a number of issues before the Senate Finance Committee, on which I serve as Ranking Republican Member. I will continue to work to advance these and other efforts:

Helping to Lower Prescription Drug Costs--In July, the Senate Finance Committee overwhelmingly approved legislation I worked with Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) and many others on to modernize federal prescription drug benefits to increase competition and drive down costs.

