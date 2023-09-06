We started digging potatoes this week. Every year I see firsthand how many different things must come together to reach this point. If any one thing fails to happen, it becomes incredibly difficult to produce a crop.

Britt Raybould

Britt Raybould

It starts in the spring when we work the ground in preparation for planting. This task requires people, equipment and fertilizer. All of these elements depend on resources outside our immediate control. While many family members have worked and continue to work on our farm, we can’t do it alone. We need skilled employees to get the job done. Our equipment depends on manufacturers producing the machinery and parts we need along with local dealerships and technicians to assist with any repairs. For fertilizer, we rely on supplies delivered to our fields throughout the growing season.

Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County) in the Idaho House.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.