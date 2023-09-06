We started digging potatoes this week. Every year I see firsthand how many different things must come together to reach this point. If any one thing fails to happen, it becomes incredibly difficult to produce a crop.
It starts in the spring when we work the ground in preparation for planting. This task requires people, equipment and fertilizer. All of these elements depend on resources outside our immediate control. While many family members have worked and continue to work on our farm, we can’t do it alone. We need skilled employees to get the job done. Our equipment depends on manufacturers producing the machinery and parts we need along with local dealerships and technicians to assist with any repairs. For fertilizer, we rely on supplies delivered to our fields throughout the growing season.
In addition to our equipment and workers, planting requires seed from other growers, which depends on everything going well for that grower in the prior year. Once we’ve planted a crop, the focus shifts to raising it. We need water supplied by our pivots and chemical application to help keep pests at bay. On top of all those things, we cross our fingers and hope the weather cooperates.
Beyond the boundaries of our farm, we rely on the infrastructure created by the state and private enterprise. We deliver our crop on roads built and maintained by our local and state agencies. We use the power produced and transmitted over a complicated generation and transmission system that I suspect most of us take for granted.
By the time we reach harvest, these potatoes have benefited from coordinated efforts involving the contributions of dozens of people and multiple industries. Everything we harvest over the next six weeks didn’t happen by accident. It required a significant effort to produce it, and we are only one of many farm enterprises engaged in similar activities around the state.
Take all of the farms, add in all of the other diverse and growing businesses around the state, and we have an economy that’s helped make Idaho a leader in the nation. We’ve prioritized reducing and improving regulation. We look for ways to improve our tax code while still meeting the state’s financial commitments. We continue to make investments in education to build the next generation of Idahoans.
Overall, we keep looking for ways to make Idaho better. It starts with understanding how everything works together to produce this incredible magic of success and opportunity in our great state. I love living in Idaho, working with my family and producing value for my community. I want all Idahoans to have the opportunity to pursue their dreams too. By making a commitment today to pursue ongoing investment and improvement, we can work together to ensure our state remains competitive now and into the future.
Rep. Britt Raybould represents District 34 (Madison County) in the Idaho House.
