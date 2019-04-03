Opposed to city impact
area expansion
To the Editor: The Jefferson Star
I am a county resident living in the proposed impact area.
This is my opposition to such expansion, I believe this is over reach by the city.
I will be taking my concerns to the county commissioners.
There is no reason to expand the boundaries this far south and is just a way for the city to expand with no effort enough is enough keep your boundaries where you have city services. and I would still like to know why Klim was excluded on the first map the included on the next after a newspaper article. Take care of what you have most of this area is already developed so what is the need other than a future forced annex. I would like to see some real answers and the reasoning behind such a move. Having been established here for 50 years I would like to know why it seems I need to be in an impact area.
Jeff Ireland
Rigby