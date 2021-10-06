Our "New Normal:" It's Time to Speak Up!

Can you believe the changes to our lives over the last 20 months? Remember when we were told it would be a 2 week lockdown, that included schools and “nonessential” business shutdowns? Next, we were required to wear masks and social distance until the vaccine was ready. Many millions received the COVID-19 shot with the promise that no more masks or social distancing would be required. Pundits speak about the “new normal,” and here we are being coerced to mask up, be vaccinated, and show “papers” proving we’ve been vaccinated. How quickly we surrendered our fundamental Constitutional rights, because of the FEAR of contracting a virus with a 99% recovery rate, and the FEAR of standing up to unlawful edicts.
Over 50% of Idahoans have chosen not to receive the COVID-19 shot. Reasons vary, including that many of us have had COVID and have natural immunity. So many are attempting to shame or scare the unvaccinated into ignoring our God-given right to choose what is best for ourselves. Our nation, state, communities, and families are being split apart on this issue of forced vaccination.
Why are so many people in Idaho refusing this shot? Maybe because as Americans, and especially Idahoans, we don’t like to be forced. We are not the government’s children! Maybe because we have already had COVID and have natural immunity. Maybe because this “vaccine” has been rushed through in less than a year, with incomplete trials. Maybe because we have done our own research and will not be manipulated by the fear tactics of certain medical experts (ie. Fauci) and media pundits.
Why are so many health professionals refusing the shot, and why are members of Congress exempt? Many questions and not enough answers.
Winston Churchill said: “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.” After the atrocities committed during the Nazi era (and even before that), the Nuremberg Code was adopted because, “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential...to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion...and should have sufficient knowledge...of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision.”
Note the words coercion and free power of choice. Can we expect those who are breadwinners with a family, mortgage and other obligations, not to feel coerced into receiving the shot when their jobs and careers are on the line?
Our “new normal” will continue until we overcome fear, turn to God for guidance, and stand together and declare “Enough is enough!”
(A modern twist on Martin Niemoller’s famous poem:)