To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
I am a 12 year-old Boy Scout and I am writing this letter for the Communications Merit Badge. We live in Jefferson County and there are no free parks. I was hoping that we could get some parks for the little kids to play at during the warm seasons. There is one park at the lake but you have to pay to get in which means that if we want to go to a park we have to pay because there are none others in the county. This makes it so that if we want to go to a park we have to go to Rigby instead of having one in the county.
Thomas Barber
Rigby