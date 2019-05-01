Pedestrians,
be careful please
To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
Some pedestrians here in southeastern Idaho could use a lesson in safety when crossing streets and walking in parking lots, especially in Rigby.
Case in point, a few days ago as I was driving right in front of Broulim’s Supermarket main entrance, a young lady literally came out of nowhere. She was texting as she walked rapidly into traffic lanes without even looking out for motor vehicles. Fortunately, another driver and I were alert where we slammed on our brakes. I also honked my horn and through my open window, I had a few choice words for her. I’m a gentleman where I was firm, but tactful and diplomatic.
Rigby Lake (also properly referred to as “Jefferson Lake”) is opening up today, May 1. The lake is a great recreational facility attracting tens of thousands of people annually. However, there are some vacationers, especially children, who often lack caution by walking inside of the main road, which surrounds the lake.
Thankfully, Jefferson County Deputies and Rigby Police Officers patrol Jefferson Lake on a regular basis.
Grant it, at many locales pedestrians have the right-of-way where motorists are required by Idaho law to be cautious and to yield to walkers. Of course, drivers have to be very careful by keeping a close eye on them. However, pedestrians also have a responsibility to practice safety measures by putting away their cell phones, to observe traffic regulations applicable to them and to use commonsense by keeping clear of moving motor vehicles.
I have nothing against texting and numerous other features of contemporary cell phones. I’m an old geezer who really loves and embraces modern technology, which I think is wonderful.
But pedestrians, be careful please.
Bob Ziel
Rigby