The ideological chaos that has consumed California and other coastal liberal states is steadily creeping inland. This past week, California’s Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom visited Boise to stump for Joe Biden and his destructive Democrat policies. Gavin Newsom’s visit to Boise is a foreshadow of the fight that is to come. He and other incompetent leaders on the left will continue to come to Idaho to push their influence, take our freedoms, and turn Idaho into the hellscape that they themselves live in. With politicians like Gavin leading the charge, the threat of leftism infiltrating Idaho and the rest of the nation looms large. Now more than ever, it is critical for Idahoans to rally together, fortify our defenses, and take proactive measures to preserve our values, freedoms, and the Idaho way of life.

This begs the question: What is Idaho doing now to brace for this threat to our state and nation?

