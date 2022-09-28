More than three million people have been caught trying to illegally cross the southern border since President Biden took office.

Taken together, the number would beat out Chicago for the third largest city in America. That would fill Boise State’s Albertsons Stadium 82 times. It exceeds the entire population of Idaho by more than one million people.

