To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
On the afternoon of January 15, 2019 as I was leaving the Jefferson County Courthouse I noticed an elderly gentleman struggling across the parking lot as it had snowed earlier that morning. I assisted him to the front door and as I was walking to my car I noticed three county owned vehicles parked in the first five parking spaces near the entrance. One of the cars still had snow on the windshield indicating that it had not moved since it snowed that morning. Several employees do park their cars at the far east end of the public parking lot and many use the designated employee only parking lot.
The lack of courtesy exhibited by the drivers of the county owned vehicles occupying parking spaces designated for the public use bothered me given the hardship I saw with the elderly gentleman attempting to enter the courthouse. On Thursday, January 17, I sent an email to the Jefferson County’s commissioners requesting that they have employees driving county vehicles park at the far end of the parking lot. Yesterday on leaving the courthouse I again noticed three county owned vehicles again parked in the first six parking spaces designated for public use and one county pickup parked in the center parking spaces about 6-8 spaces down from the front door.
Construction of the new courthouse addition has removed several parking spaces on the south side of the parking lot. Not only does the public have to contend with that issue, they also have to contend with county owned vehicles/employees occupying and being parked for extended period of time all in the effort to use a public facility. Public access and use should be given first priority over county owned vehicles/employees.
Dave Swager
Rigby