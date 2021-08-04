According to reader, Hamer needs a facelift
Welcome to Hamer! We are located at the I-15 Exit 150 just a 15 minute drive south from Dubois. As you enter Hamer on the right you’ll find a home with a nice looking white rail fence and tree lined drive. Just past the fence is the very old Hamer school which is always well groomed. (Though the school dumpsters could use some type of fencing to hide them as it detracts from the otherwise neat looking school.) Then you’ll find the Hamer LDS church which is always in immaculate condition. On the other side of the road you’ll find a potato cellar...very appropriate as Hamer is a major producer of potatoes.
But then for the next 1/3 mile or so you’ll want to close your eyes. In front of the schoolyard is a Port-a-Potty...for those interstate travelers who weren’t smart enough to take advantage of the facilities at the Dubois truck stop or wait for another 15 miles for the Roberts gas station and convenience store. On the left is a taco shack created from an old truck or some such and behind there is a conglomeration of old trailers and assorted junk. (Does the health department inspect the septic systems back there?) Then we have the US Post Office and an emergency type building. On the south west corner is a row of ancient buildings holding hundreds if not thousands of old tires stacked high. I was told that there were 3000 tires at one point. (Don’t you have to have a special permit to store hundreds of old tires?) And as one turns south on Old Butte highway, you can’t fail to see the many junk cars in various states of disrepair that line both sides of the street...some of which have probably been in the same place for well over a year as indicated by the tall weeds. Wait for a few minutes and you can watch the rats running around.
Hamer needs a “face lift”...it used to be a quaint little place with a country store and a wooden boardwalk and of course the local “bar”. And then later we had a hamburger stand with great milkshakes and fries. Now Hamer looks like a village in a third world country. Who is going to want to move to Hamer to live in such a mess? Time to pick up the phone and call planning and zoning members and our county commissioners but before you do, walk out to the roadway in front of your house and look back at your place and see if it too could use a “facelift”. Let’s make Hamer more like “home” rather than someplace one would stop just to use the “facilities” or abandon old cars and used tires.
Andi Elliott
Hamer, Idaho