Recognition of Lloyd Gneiting
Dear Editor,
I write to remember one or Rigby’s real heroes. Lloyd Gneiting (1919-2020) was a quiet and unassuming man who served as Rigby’s longtime City Clerk and a magistrate judge. He was both a member of the Rigby Lions Club and VFW Post #1004.
He was one of our last surviving WWII veterans. His military service was truly remarkable. He was a member the 133rd Combat Battalion under General George S. Patton. They were responsible for mine clearance for advancing troops. He was at Normandy Beach, Battle of Bastogne, and the Battle of the Budge. He was the recipient of 5 bronze stars. He was a remarkable husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and friend. Last year he celebrated his 100 birthday and recently he and Ellen celebrated their seventy-second anniversary.
I know how much my parents valued his friendship and service. I cherish my memories of his generosity and blessed to have known him. He truly lived a well-lived life. I offer my appreciation to Ellen and their family in sharing him us. His service will never be forgotten.
Pat Scott
Rigby