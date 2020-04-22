As a resident of Idaho’s legislative district 35, I don’t believe that the citizens of this district are well represented in the Legislature by Sen. Van Burtenshaw and Reps. Jerald Raymond and Rod Furniss.
Why do I say that? Simply put, their voting records are terrible. These men consistently vote for big government, special interests and more spending. They have forgotten about us, the ordinary tax-paying residents of Butte, Clark, Fremont and Jefferson counties.
Let’s look at some facts. The Idaho Freedom Foundation (IFF) scores legislative votes based on votes cast for hundreds of bills.
For the 2019 session, Burtenshaw earned a D grade based on his 64.6% voting score, and Reps. Raymond and Furniss also earned D grades based on their 64.0% and 64.9% scores, respectively.
IFF isn’t alone in giving the trio’s votes poor marks.
The national organization that President Trump recently addressed, the American Conservative Union, gave Burtenshaw a 53%, and Raymond and Furniss a 56% and 50%, respectively.
Although the ACU has not compiled the 2020 session voting records yet, IFF has and all three men did worse. Burtenshaw and Raymond earned an F, with their 55.1% and 52.4% scores and Rep. Furniss earned a D-. Sadly, we have three legislators from District 35 whose votes more closely align with Democrats in the legislature than other Republicans.
The Idaho Freedom Foundation also tracks spending bills and these legislators fared even worse.
You might ask why do these scores matter to the residents of District 35? Well, they tell an important story about these legislators – they are not aligned with the voters of district 35.
All three legislators voted to use our tax dollars in 2020 to fund the Idaho Commission on Hispanic Affairs. That was House Bill 580. Some 34 legislators voted against spending our tax dollars on something that the government should not be funding. For some reason, Burtenshaw, Raymond and Furniss voted with all of the Democrats to fund the commissions.
In fact, the majority of House Republicans voted against funding the Hispanic Commission and without the votes of Republicans like these three, this bill would have failed.
Another example was Senate Bill 1393, a $69.8 million spending bill for Medicaid that also funds a new program, the Idaho Health Data Exchange, a project that will put the health care records of every resident of Idaho – that means yours and mine – into one electronic database.
This database will be accessible by the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Again, 34 legislators voted against this bill, but Burtenshaw, Raymond and Furniss all voted yes.
These legislators simply don’t represent the conservative values of our part of Idaho and they don’t deserve to return to the Statehouse next year.
Todd Grant
Rigby