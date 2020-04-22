I am a retired Idaho school teacher writing in support of Jerald Raymond as our state representative. I’ve known Jerald for many years and I know that he is a champion of education.
Specifically, I was happy to see the work he has done for education in the legislature, such as supporting the bilingual immersion programs and putting that accomplishment on the students’ high school diplomas.
He also recognizes that if Idaho is to keep their teacher force, the pay scale has to be addressed accordingly. He has supported legislation that gives veteran teachers and new teachers pay incentives to stay in Idaho. With the teacher shortage, this is vital for public education.
Finally, he sees that this is also a digital era and schools need to have the funds to promote digital content and curriculum with a fair distribution of money from the state for that purpose. This online learning can be a benefit for districts, freeing up classroom space especially in the high schools.
Jerald and Cheri have raised a fine family in our county. All of his children have gone to school here in Jefferson County. With many grandchildren in the state, he still has a vested interest in education. I support the work he has done and hope that he can continue to work for the benefit of public education in Idaho.
Bonnie Seegmiller
Menan