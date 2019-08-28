2019 was again, a huge community event. We had one of our biggest turnouts for the fair. We had a record number of 4-H and FFA youth showing animals. The commercial building was full of displays and exhibits. Entries included garden crops, artwork, quilts, youth projects and cooked goods.
Our 4-H and FFA livestock producers had the show barn packed with parents, grandparents and animal buyers during the shows and sale. We had a great livestock judge who really worked the kids and taught each showman to help them improve their skills. We appreciate judges who take time out of their busy lives to help kids and parents. The “Animal Market Sale” was very successful; the support of this community contributes to successful youth projects as young people develop life skills.
Our Fair Rodeo was not as busy as we have been in the past. Because of the lack of entries, bull riding, saddle bronc and bareback events were cancelled. We still had steer riding and mutton bustin’ for the young people. Quality contestants competed in all the timed rodeo events.
Many vendors were set up in the park. Vendors were impressed with our “Little Fair.” The foot traffic through the park was impressive every day.
The community barbeque dinner on Thursday was well attended. The food was great as usual. The ‘Old Time Fiddlers’ provided music before and after the dinner.
Thank you to the Fair Board Members, that take a lot of time out of their busy lives to coordinate the fair. We had many additional community members who worked tirelessly to make this fair a success. The City of Rigby Public Works department lent a hand numerous times to help as well. What a great pleasure it is to see the county and city work together. Numerous individuals and businesses helped when asked.
I wish to thank all who helped. We cannot make the fair a success without you. There are many folks involved, and you know who you are. Again, a very heartfelt 'Thank You.'
Carl Anderson
Rigby Fair Chairman