Rigby Police Department transparency at its best
Rigby Police Chief Sam Tower held the first in a series of public meetings this past week. It was an informal gathering where about a dozen local residents had a chance to talk with Tower and other Rigby officers about law enforcement.
This is transparency and public relations at its best.
This is also significant since law officers nationwide are being unjustifiably stigmatized.
Ignorant liberal mayors and city councils in major metro regions outside of Idaho are defunding police. Perhaps worst of all is New York City, my former home before moving to Idaho many years ago. Mayor Bill de Blasio cut the police budget there by a billion dollars. It should be no surprise that homicides and other unsettling crimes in big cities are up by as much as 50 percent.
Responsible Americans are disgusted with the idiocy of the political left. Some downtown businesses in Seattle, Portland, Minneapolis, New York, Baltimore, etc. were burned to the ground by BLM, Antifa and other radical rebels. This will likely happen again this summer.
Meanwhile, liberal Democratic Party leaders from President Joe Biden downward remain numb and dumb by doing little or nothing to quell rioting, which often results in terrible destruction with needless human injuries and deaths.
Fortunately, Republicans and conservative Idahoans are a tough, but peaceful lot, who have no tolerance for rioters. Serious civil disruptions are virtually non-existent in our state thanks to their pro-cop attitude.
As a Rigby resident, I was concerned about the possibility of the city council cutting the police budget. This is especially important at this time since our once small town is growing at a phenomenal rate.
Much to my relief and likely numerous other Rigbyites, Chief Tower assured me that his budget will not be reduced for the next fiscal year. To Tower’s credit, enhancing the Rigby PD is the proper way to manage a law enforcement agency.
Now, if only mayors and city councils from major urban areas across America would learn from commonsense local Idaho leaders, our great country would be in much better shape.
Bob Ziel
Rigby