To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
Being the loyal citizen that I am, I have to say that America is a great nation and a compassionate country, which cares for its senior citizens.
I am senior myself who’s been on this earth for seven-plus decades. Instead of becoming a cynical old geezer, the more I age, the more I appreciate the good old U.S.A.
Locally, it is very evident that older folks are a priority, too, at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center on Farnsworth Way. This may be one of the best kept secrets, which should be given more publicity; notably, they serve decent luncheons weekdays at noon Monday through Friday.
About a year ago, a fellow senior inquired of me, “Bob, have you ever eaten lunch at the Rigby Senior Citizens Center?”
My reply was, “no.”
He told me that their lunches are really good.
Even as an optimist by nature, I was skeptical and said, “Aw, they likely serve tasteless institutional grub,” but I decided to try their food anyway. Much to my pleasant surprise, I discovered that their meals are not only very palatable, but well prepared and nutritional, too. We can thank cooks Jen Sims and Kathy Anderson for their delicious offerings.
Also, hats off and a salute to Zeta Miller who delivers meals to shut-in seniors in eastern Jefferson County. As is the case with postal workers, neither snow, nor a blizzard, nor heavy rain keeps her from faithfully making the rounds even under adverse weather conditions.
Then there’s Joel Gonzales, a real character who brings smiles to the faces of patrons with his unique sense of humor.
Credit should also be given to Jonathan Springer who tidies up by keeping the kitchen clean and sanitary.
The senior citizens center was remodeled and spruced up a while back thanks to the effort of Wayne and Liz Pennell. It’s now a nice place to visit.
There is no fixed price for lunch, but rather it’s by donation. A few dollars placed in their donation box is an appropriate gesture and still a bargain by any standard.
Another best kept secret is that the seniors center is for adults of all ages.
So, stop by and say “hello” to Jen, Kathy, Zeta, Joel and Jonathan while enjoying a decent lunch for a worthy cause.
Bob Ziel
Rigby