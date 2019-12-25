Road work
Congratulations to Dave Walrath for using his ability along with marketing conditions to accomplish the large amount of road work this past summer. Having driven the county roads for years it has been evident the improvement of the past summer. We often don’t notice these improvements and the fact that we are driving on roads we did not build. To Dave and the department congratulations on improving roads that another generation will be using. These are improvements for the future and not patching a hole in the road which any department could do.
Bob Hansen
Menan