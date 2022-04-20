As a lifelong Idahoan, I have watched the Idaho Legislature, with great interest, for most of my life. Last year’s legislative session was an embarrassment to our great state. There are two types of legislators. One is what I call grenade throwers. Grenade throwers stir up trouble and, in the end, solve nothing. Grenade throwers are more interested in their score with the Idaho Freedom Foundation than they are with solving Idaho’s problems. The other kind of legislators are problem solvers, public servants. They are the ones who gets things done. They mostly avoid the hot button issues that will only tear us apart. They work quietly behind the scenes. They do not come up with solutions for problems that don’t exist.
Rod Furniss, who is running for state representative for district #35. Is a problem solver and a great public servant. He was the author of recent legislation to put teachers on the state insurance plan. This legislation is a tremendous help to teachers and benefits the state. This legislation is a win,win situation. I have contacted Rod numerous times and always got a straight answer. I have even visited in his home to discuss legislative issues.
Idaho legislative district #35 will be well served by electing Mr. Rod Furness as their legislator.