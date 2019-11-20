I am very concerned about the consequences of the so-called SAFE Banking Act! This legislation will allow sellers of illicit drugs, particularly marijuana, to access bank loans. Why would federal legislation be enacted to support normal banking activities for marijuana trafficking when it is illegal according to federal law?
Because the marijuana being marketed today is often up to 90% more potent than it was a few years ago, every major medical association opposes its use because of significant negative health risks, especially for our young people.
This legislation is now in the hands of Senator Mike Crapo, chair of the Senate Banking Committee. Please join me in contacting Senator Crapo and urge him to stand firm against any legislation that would promote the success of marijuana sales. www.crapo.senate.gov/contact/email-me or 208-522-9779.
Coleen Erickson
Lewisville ID