I was invited and attended the School Board "cottage meeting" in Hamer Tuesday night (Oct 23). There were maybe 30-40 mostly unhappy parents there. And it was obvious that Superintendent Richins and the two school board members present had heard the complaints of the parents many times before. But that was not the purpose of this meeting.
It was to ask Hamer residents to support the $600,000 supplemental levy...though the main issue raised by parents was the looming closure of the Hamer School. Mr. Richins made several emotional pleas and to paraphrase...if you don't vote for the levy we are not supporting our teachers. Yet West Jeff pays our teachers better than some of the surrounding counties. Teachers drive from Rexburg (which I personally know pays very well) and Idaho Falls (which I personally know pays very well) to teach in West Jeff. It just doesn't make sense. Obviously those teachers who make "the drive" feel that it is worth it to come here to teach.
In order to make an informed decision I needed facts: statistics and graphs showing where the school district stands financially. And I've seen information indicating that there is over a half million dollars of undesignated funds. Why aren't these being used instead of repeatedly requesting supplemental levies?
And another thing: it was stated that the tax rates won't rise. This is the same ploy used by the Idaho Falls School district bond request back in August...which failed. No, tax rates won't rise but your property values will be raised and bottom line...you WILL be paying more in taxes.
Many of the parents there want their kids to remain in the small-sized classes here in Hamer. Well, "hell's bells" who doesn't want their kids in a class of 4 or 5 students? But as I expressed at the meeting and made clear that I have no "skin in the game"...no kids/grandkids here...the community obviously doesn't support the Hamer School in sufficient numbers so that there is no question the school is needed. Some parents prefer to send their kids to Terreton and as long as there are no school boundaries they have the right to choose to do so. My question...what would it take to persuade those parents to send their kids to our local school?
On the other hand, I understand from several sources that Hamer school pulls its own weight financially so that negates the argument that HS is a financial drain on the West Jeff school district.
So what I gleaned from the meeting is that if you are an "emotional" voter than after the presentation you will probably vote "yes" on the supplemental levy. But if you vote based on facts and results then you'll be a "no" voter...and I voted "no" because there were none presented.
Andi Elliott
Hamer