Dear Editor:
Senate Bill 1030 needs to be defeated. on the surface is looks like a kind, loving bil but on closer examination, is would open the gate for lawsuits against every person and organization from the LGBTQ community and other groups wanting to pull the 'discrimination' card.
It adds 'sexual orientation' and 'gender identity' to Idaho's Civil Rights bill. These are not rights. In biology we learn of 2 sexes, male and female. During Covid, everyone says, "Follow the science" so in this case why don't we follow the science?
No matter how much whitewash you use on a skunk, it won't become a kitty-cat. Any being could self identify as a girl and enters girls' locker rooms, bathrooms, sports or dorm rooms. This law would effectively end the difference between men's and women's sports, living quarters or privacy areas.
Currently, we have laws that protect individuality and level the playing field for all ages, sexes and races. Even in sports there are men's, women's and co-ed divisions, with rules that allow equal opportunity for all involved.
This bill would allow a man to self-identify (without proof) and play on any woman's sports team ie. basketball, volleyball, swimming, gymnastics, skating, softball, soccer, etc.
SB 1030 MUST be defeated for the health, safety, integrity and equality of the human race!
Kaylen Miskin
Rigby