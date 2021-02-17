Editor,
As a retired media man, I feel compelled to set the record straight regarding Robert Townsend’s letter in last week’s edition of The Jefferson Star.
The national media, consisting of major newspapers, magazines and cable news channels, are biased with a strong slant to the political left. By any standard, that is a fact and not just merely an opinion.
Mr. Townsend is correct when he stated that many of us have become “intellectually lazy” and that news reporters will never be “truly pure and balanced.” There are too many people who just do not care to carefully study vital issues of our time. A lack of balance and purity is human nature, but that does not excuse national reporters from expressing extreme prejudice in their reports, especially against former President Donald Trump.
The impeachment trial of Trump was a circus. Our congress looked ridiculous in the eyes of the world. It hurt our international prestige and integrity as a nation. Valuable time and energy were wasted plus millions of taxpayers’ dollars were needlessly squandered, but yet Townsend insists that the January 6th incursion on congress was “a riot of misled Trumper supporters.”
To quote what Trump said at his rally in Washington, D.C.: “I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.”
Now, does that sound like a radical maniac or a madman who wants to disrupt the business of congress?
Of course not.
So Townsend voted for Biden in 2020 instead keeping his loyalty to Trump. Certainly that is his right to do so, but he should be aware that questions from the media now have to be submitted in advance according to Press Secretary Jen Psaki. Biden’s policy is a glaring case of censorship with an attack on the media’s and public’s First Amendment rights.
Many years ago when I worked at KID radio as news director and KIDK-TV as a reporter and assignment editor, if I or any other reporter misstated facts in a grossly biased manner as today’s national media is doing so, we would have received a warning. A second offense would have resulted in us being fired.
To the credit of local TV and radio reporters, they are honest by reporting stories accurately void of bias. The same may be said of Jefferson Star reporters and those of this publication’s other newspapers.
Today’s Idaho media should be proud of their exceptional work.
It’s too bad that the national media does not have the same integrity.
Bob Ziel
Rigby