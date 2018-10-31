To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
THIS IS ABSOLUTELY NUTS! The controversy about safe highways and wildlife crossing structures in Island Park is unprecedented and unbelievable.
But, this essay is not about solutions to collisions and dead animals.
I want to talk about what this issue has done to our community.
There is high passion on both sides of the issue. There is nothing wrong with this. But, differences of opinion should engender stimulating conversation and thoughtful, civil, discourse. While each side should be anxious and willing to engage the other to both understand their reasons for their opinion and to find common ground, that is not happening.
This has devolved into a we versus them situation. Rather than working together to find a reasonable and responsible solution to an issue that affects everyone who drives US 20, we have strangers calling strangers liars; verbal and written attacks on personal character; challenges to the veracity of the message and the legitimacy of the messenger.
I recently attended an ITD meeting featuring two local speakers for, and two more plus Representative Karey Hanks, against, wildlife crossing structures. Like most scheduled speakers, I arrived early. I used the time to introduce myself to Representative Hanks and a couple of others who do not want overpasses on Targhee Pass. I don’t have any problem trying to engage folks with different opinions. It makes life interesting. While it was clear they were a little guarded speaking to the “enemy” they were polite. One denigrator of wildlife crossings, however, did not even have the courtesy to shake my hand. Where has basic civility gone?
The controversy has changed relationships within the community.
I have friends in the neighborhood who are opposed to wildlife crossing structures. These are not dear friends, but we have a cordial “Hi, how are you?” relationship whenever we happen to cross paths. They continue to dodge my invitation to get together and share the reasoning behind our opposing positions. What has happened to respecting differing opinions, and trying to find common ground?
Supporting a position with gusto is to be admired, but only if that position is reasoned and reasonable. I am not sure both sides of the issue would agree on what reasoned and reasonable mean.
One side of this controversy strives to present accurate data and substantiated information to help readers form reasoned and responsible opinion on the topic. The opposing side, rather than presenting solid, defensible data to support their position, attacks the quality of the data and the sincerity of the opponent. This is divisive and simply wrong.
Not too many years ago, a friend of mine drove across Henry’s Lake Flats in a sideways blizzard to attend a fundraiser in Last Chance for someone they didn’t even like. When I asked why, she said: “That’s what we do in Island Park. We work together.”
Where has that community ethic gone?
It is not the wildlife crossing structure controversy that has torn the fabric of this community. Rather it is the aggressive and toxic language of individuals who are responsible for the loss of civility and community cohesion in Island Park. No matter what the results of the Advisory vote are on November 6, the community of Island Park has taken a serious hit. Shame on all of us.
Tim Reynolds
Island Park