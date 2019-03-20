To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
In each of our lives, we encounter an exceptional person who will be remembered as a fine human being.
Roy Southwick was just that type of a person.
Many Jefferson County residents, especially seniors, will remember Roy as a great radio & TV personality.
A long time ago when KID Broadcasting Company was one big happy family on 17th Street in Idaho Falls with television, AM and FM radio under one big roof, I came to know Roy not only as fellow broadcaster, but also as a good friend. I was a rooky reporter in the TV field at that time. Roy would give me top-notch advice, which only a pro of his caliber could offer to a novice.
Roy was a pioneer in the broadcast field here in the Upper Snake River Valley where he worked as an announcer when KID-AM studios were downtown in the Bonneville Hotel in the 1940’s.
He and Bob Burtenshaw were television pioneers who were actively involved with news and local programming when KID-TV came on-the-air in 1953.
In the mid-sixties, Roy was instrumental in putting KID-FM on-the-air. KID-FM was the first high-powered FM station, which blanketed eastern Idaho from Marsh Valley to Island Park.
Roy was an optimist by nature where he was always in a good mood.
So long, Roy! You will be missed by many people throughout Southeastern Idaho.
Bob Ziel
Rigby