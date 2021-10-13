Samantha was embarrassed that she had passed out when Timmy spit the crab spider into her hand. She had wanted to get out of the big city where she grew up and learn what rural life was like. But she was beginning to wonder if she was up to it.
She had learned and seen things she could never imagine. But as the school year was ending, she wondered if she good enough to teach these children.
As the last week of school approached, the principal handed an envelope to each teacher at lunch. When Samantha opened hers, she found a contract for the next school year should she choose to sign it. As she looked at it, the doubt came faster. That was when Mrs. Jensen, the most senior teacher in the school, sat down by her.
“Are you planning to sign up for next year?” Mrs. Jensen asked.
“With all the crazy things I’ve done this year, I’m really wondering if I’m right for these kids,” Samantha replied.
Mrs. Jensen smiled. “I felt the same way after my first year here. And I had my own episode with one of Timmy’s family.”
“One of his brothers?” Samantha asked.
Mrs. Jensen laughed. “Not way back then. It was his father. He had a giant snake he found on the way to school. He had it zipped in his coat to keep it warm, and it took most of the day to catch it.”
“But surely you were used to these things since you grew up here,” Samantha said.
“I grew up in the city, just like you,” Mrs. Jensen said. “And I almost left after the first year. But the love of the children and the community made me reconsider. I saw you at the community fundraiser for Tanya’s dad when he was injured and out of work. You may not know it, but it raised over twenty thousand dollars. And that happens all the time. I decided this was where I wanted to live and raise my family. And I have thousands of other children I count as my own.”
They talked a while longer, then the bell rang to go back to class. During the last week, Samantha’s class did reports. The children were to write a paper and teach the class about something they were interested in. Most did the minimal one page, and it was usually about something their family did, or a pet. Timmy, of course, wrote about spiders. They were his new fascination. Samantha was surprised that Timmy’s paper was many pages long. And except for the grammar, it could have been dissertation material.
The week went by quickly. There was a field trip to a bird refuge followed by a rousing game of kickball. It was boys against girls, with the parents joining the team their child was on. Tanya’s dad, the only father to come, almost single-handedly led the girls’ team to victory. But in the end, a tie was called so everyone could go home happy.
Too soon, it was the last day of school. After clearing out desks and cleaning, it was time for a party. To keep things clean, the party moved outside, and parents brought lots of delicious treats. It wasn’t long before the last bell rang. Samantha slowly followed the children back into the classroom. Her feelings were near the surface, and she wasn’t prepared for what happened next.
As the children headed out the door, each one brought her a gift or a handmade note thanking her for being their teacher. The memory of waking up after passing out came to her. She remembered looking up into the faces of the worried children—her children. That was the first time she had thought of them as her own.
As her thoughts returned to the present, she realized there were two children still there. One was Timmy and one was his little sister.
The little sister smiled. “I get to be in your class next year, and Timmy says you’re the best teacher ever.” Timmy set something on her desk, then ran and gave Samantha a hug, then the two children left.
Samantha hardly dared look at what he left, afraid it might be a spider. Eventually, she looked and she found there was a beautiful blue stone with a note. It was apparent the stone meant a lot to Timmy. When she opened the note, she read the rough handwriting, “Thanks for being my teacher. You’re the best!”
When her tears had subsided enough she could see, she cleared a space on her desk, pulled out the contract, and signed it.