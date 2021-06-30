Just how good is Idaho? Sure, it can be better, but you might ask yourself why 1000 people a day are moving into the State? It’s because of many years of common-sense legislation promoting family values, lower taxes, conservative budgets, and local control.
Thank goodness for the Idaho Senate not worrying about the score they get from the Freedom Foundation over the years or Idaho may not be as good.
The average Foundation score in the Republican Senate is 57 and the median score is 54 indicating a couple of senator-die-hards that would fall on the sword for the Foundation. Does Idaho goodness stack up nationally? Yep, 44th in the nation in state tax and local tax collection per capita, 33rd in federal aid as a % of state tax revenue, (we take care of our own) 20th in gas tax at 33 cents. California is double that. 35th in property tax as a % of owner-occupied housing value, and yes, we have a grocery tax that nets the state $140 million in revenue after credits on your tax returns that covers most if not all the tax.
So, you could say the out-of-staters are paying for entering our great state. 60% of that money goes to education. We can get rid of it perhaps if we see an ongoing trend in increasing revenues. Is Idaho great because we are against marijuana coming into the State? Not yet, the concept passed by the Senate, HJR4 was rejected in the House when 8 republicans voted with the democrats, 3 from Eastern Idaho following the mandate of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Representatives Hanks, Nate, and Christensen. This was my greatest disappointment in the 2021 legislature.
Is Idaho good because we are frugal to the penny on spending? Yep, Idaho will end the fiscal year with an $800 million dollar surplus over budget. In 2007 we had a similar surplus, then 2008 hit and we ran short. One year does not make a trend.
However, Idaho has weathered the storm during the worst economic V curve in the history of the United States, and even with our unemployment going from 2% to 11.6% and back to 3%. Currently, Idaho has 29,000 on the roles of unemployment with 40,000 jobs posted. That will change hopefully this month. Idahoans know how to survive during hard times.
Is Idaho good because when it has a surplus will return $220 million back to the taxpayers and lower income tax rates from 6.925% to 6.5%? Yep, July 1, 2021, it will happen and all while achieving a balanced budget. Idaho looks very good without the Foundation. The Foundation scores all bills and many are “look at me bills” that have no chance in the Senate, thank goodness.
The Foundation is against the State of Idaho taking any ARPA funds. American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 will be sending a lot of money to Idaho. Frankly, we would rather not have it and put our nation further into debt. We do have the option to reject it.
Here is the catch, whether we take the money or not our children and grandchildren have to pay it back. Sure, we can send it to California or Indiana or New York by rejecting it but if we have the choice and we can find needs that are one-time and not ongoing we should take the money.
The Foundation rejects all budgets that are backfilled with ARPA money and most other budgets as well. The problem with rejecting budgets is that no solution is presented. Voting “No” will get you a high score with the Foundation but solves no problems. Also, voting against budgets is not the correct way to oppose government spending.
The correct way is to establish a state-driven policy that will encourage a reduction in spending or doing away with a program. A few examples of bills or appropriations that were the will of the people but rejected by the Foundation and that passed the House, the Senate, and the Governor signed into law: H372 Department of Education 3.5% budget increase, H399 commission of the aging for home delivery of meals, S1165 behavior health services: psychiatric hospitalization, substance abuse, state hospitals South and North, H262 Department of Corrections .1% budget increase for an additional 130 beds at the 276-bed facility in St Anthony work camp, H272 Supreme Court 1.6% budget increase, H313 Fish and game 3.7% budget increase, S1160 Dept of Lands 3.4% budget increase, H134 Dep of Agriculture for lab equipment, S1145 Soil and Water Conservation -3.1% budget, H270 Commission of the Arts .8% budget increase, S1148 Stem Action Center 2.7% budget increase (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math), S1206 Attorney General 3.9% budget increase, H283 Public TV Emergency Broadcast. All of these had negative scores from the Foundation.
In fact, there were over 70 bills that were passed by both bodies and signed by the governor that were negatively scored. That may be obstruction, not lobbying.
There were some good bills that were killed by the Foundation in the House with the members fearing to be primaried based on their score. I personally brought 12 bills to the floor this year, no easy task.
Sometimes the first question I got about a bill was “What is the score and is it worth a negative hit from the Foundation?” then I would get asked about the bill. This undue influence is hurting Idaho not helping.
Idaho would be better without the Foundation. Thank goodness for the Senate.