Letter to the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
We were so excited to go the homecoming game (Rigby v.s. Hillcrest). As we went to pay for our ticket a young man approached us and asked if he could help us get seated. He took our heavy chairs and asked where we would like to sit; we told him at the south goal line.
He said he would be back after the game. Sure enough he came back and helped us again this time with his wife and daughter. They took our chairs and blanket a long distance to our pickup.
I asked his name and he said it was Officer Poulter from Grant. I sure hope I got his name correct. We wanted to thank him for helping us.
Maruin and Linda Baker
Rigby