To the Editor, The Jefferson Star:
Memorial Day Services at the Jefferson County cemeteries was greatly enhanced by the bugle playing of Taps and Call to Colors by the young men from Rigby Middle School and Rigby High School lead by Mr. Nicholas D. Germer the band director of Rigby Middle School. Fremon Godfrey, C.J. Purdie and Tommy Harris from Rigby Middle School and Cannon Jacobson from Rigby High School are a credit to their schools. Mr. Germer is an asset to the schools and the district by providing motivation, training and leadership to his students. All of their hard work is greatly appreciated.
Roy Gibson
Rigby
VFW Post 1004 Commander